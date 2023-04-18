Entertainment

HBO's 'The Idol': When, where to watch

HBO's 'The Idol': When, where to watch

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 04:04 pm 1 min read

When and where to watch HBO's 'The Idol'

HBO's The Idol has been in the buzz for quite some time for being touted as "the sleaziest love story in all of Hollywood." The makers recently released the trailer of the upcoming series and fans are bracing themselves. The series is set to release on June 4 on HBO at 9:00pm ET/PT. The series will simultaneously stream on HBO Max.

Cannes film festival selection and cast of the series

The series has already gotten a feather in its cap as it is about to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, which is slated to go on from May 16 to May 27. The series is co-created by Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinson. The cast includes Lily-Rose Depp, Tesfaye, Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, and BLACKPINK Jennie, among others.

Twitter Post