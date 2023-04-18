Entertainment

Mahie Gill reveals that she is married to Ravi Kesar

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 18, 2023, 03:58 pm 1 min read

Mahie Gill and Ravi Kesar are married

Fans are obsessed with Bollywood marriages and now we have another couple in the tinsel town. Yes, actor Mahie Gill revealed that she secretly got married to her long-term partner-actor Ravi Kesar. The couple got married in a private ceremony and is currently living together with their daughter Veronica in Goa. Reportedly, the duo is dating for over a decade.

Gill's choice of being a private person

The duo acted together in the 2019 series Fixerr. Kesar is also an entrepreneur. Gill has been a private person and tactfully kept her life away from the media buzz. She spoke to Hindustan Times and said, "I'm a very private and shy person and there are a lot of things that have happened in my life which have never come out in public."

