What's the story

Filmmaker Mahesh Kalawadia, also known as Mahesh Jirawala, has been missing since the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12.

The aircraft crashed into a medical college campus in Meghaninagar just moments after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39pm.

The accident killed 241 out of 242 people on board and 29 others on the ground.