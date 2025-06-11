Was 'nervous' about height: Aamir Khan on his Bollywood career
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently opened up about his initial fears regarding his height when he started his film career.
In an interview with Just Too Filmy, he confessed to being nervous about whether a "short actor" like him would get any opportunities in an industry dominated by tall heroes like Amitabh Bachchan and Shatrughan Sinha.
Career concerns
'Choti height ke actor ki...': Khan on initial worries
Khan said, "At the beginning of my career, I was very afraid. Amit ji was number one, and he was over six feet tall. Vinod ji, Shatrughan Sinha—all were very tall."
"So I was nervous, thinking choti height ke actor ki kuch daal galegi ki nahi galegi (whether a short actor like me would even stand a chance). I was very concerned about that. But as it turned out, it was fine."
Film focus
On-screen mother calls Khan a 'tingu' in 'Sitaare Zameen Par'
Khan's upcoming movie Sitaare Zameen Par also touches upon this theme in a humorous way.
In the trailer, his on-screen mother calls him a "tingu (shorty)" due to his height.
When asked if he has become more comfortable with such jokes, Khan said he believes a good sense of humor can help one get through difficult times.
He added that this quality is an important part of his character in the film.
Film details
Film features 10 debutant actors; releases on June 20
In Sitaare Zameen Par, Khan plays a basketball coach who has been ordered by a court to train a team of neurodivergent children for a tournament.
It is a remake of a Spanish movie, Campeones, and is directed by R.S. Prasanna.
It features 10 debutants: Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Rishabh Jain, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.
The movie will hit theaters on June 20.