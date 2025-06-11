What's the story

Emily Blunt, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada, has confirmed that shooting for the sequel will begin in July.

In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she also revealed that she will be reuniting with co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for this much-anticipated project.

However, she admitted to not having read a script yet or knowing where her character stands now.