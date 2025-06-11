'The Devil Wears Prada 2' to start filming in July
What's the story
Emily Blunt, who played Emily Charlton in the 2006 hit The Devil Wears Prada, has confirmed that shooting for the sequel will begin in July.
In a recent conversation with Entertainment Tonight, she also revealed that she will be reuniting with co-stars Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway for this much-anticipated project.
However, she admitted to not having read a script yet or knowing where her character stands now.
Character arc
Will Emily and Miranda be friends in 'Devil Wears...' sequel?
When asked about her character's potential development, Blunt hinted at a possible resolution to the tension between Emily and Miranda.
She said, "Let's hope we remedy [the beef between Emily and Miranda]. I'm not sure. Can you tell I can't tell you anything?"
This suggests that fans might see some growth in their relationship in the upcoming sequel.
Sequel insights
Here's what we know about the plot
While the plot details are still under wraps, The Wrap has reported some initial information.
The sequel will delve into the challenges faced by Streep's character, Miranda Priestly, as magazine publishing declines.
In an ironic twist of fate, she must seek help from her former assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt), who is now a powerful executive at a luxury fashion brand.
The film is set to release on May 1, 2026.
Production details
Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt are expected to reprise their roles
While the cast hasn't been officially confirmed, reports suggest that original cast members are in talks to return.
Streep is reportedly negotiating her comeback as Miranda, while Blunt's involvement seems likely given the story's focus on her character.
Hathaway, who played Andy Sachs, is also rumored to be returning.
Director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are likely to reprise their roles for the sequel as well.