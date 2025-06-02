Jackie Chan shockingly reveals his dad was a spy
What's the story
Martial arts icon Jackie Chan recently revealed a shocking family secret: his dad, Charles Chan, was a spy.
During an interview with People magazine, the 71-year-old actor spoke about learning his real surname and how that helped make a documentary on his family's hidden past.
"That's my father and my mom. I cannot remember how old I am at the time," he said while showing an old family photo.
Revelation
Chan's father revealed his secret during a car ride
Chan revealed that his father told him the truth about his life while they were on a car ride.
"My father was a very handsome guy, and my father was a spy. I got to know my father's secret when I was 40 something..."
"One day, I was driving my car and my father suddenly said, 'Son, I'm old. I might sleep and never wake up.'...You are not Chan. Your original name is Fang," he said.
Shocked response
Chan's reaction to his father's revelation
The actor admitted he was "very shocked" by the revelation and initially couldn't bear to hear his father Charles's story about his past.
Chan commissioned a documentary, which was called Traces of the Dragon: Jackie Chan and His Lost Family, in 2003. The film followed how his father served as a government spy amid the Chinese Civil War in the 1940s.
Family history
Chan's mother's hidden past and his journey to stardom
Interestingly enough, the documentary ended up uncovering that Chan's mother, Lee-lee, had lived a secret life as a gambler and opium smuggler.
Despite these shocking family revelations, Chan carved his path toward Hollywood fame in 1995 with Rumble in the Bronx.
However, it was the 1998 action-comedy Rush Hour with Chris Tucker that truly made him a global star.
Career update
Chan's return to 'Karate Kid' franchise
On the work front, Chan returned to the Karate Kid franchise with Karate Kid: Legends. He starred alongside Ralph Macchio, who reprised his role as Daniel LaRusso.
The film follows Ben Wang, playing a new young martial artist, as he is trained by Chan and Macchio's characters.
It was released on May 30 in India.