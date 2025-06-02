Chan revealed that his father told him the truth about his life while they were on a car ride.

"My father was a very handsome guy, and my father was a spy. I got to know my father's secret when I was 40 something..."

"One day, I was driving my car and my father suddenly said, 'Son, I'm old. I might sleep and never wake up.'...You are not Chan. Your original name is Fang," he said.