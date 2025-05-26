'Echo Valley': What to expect from Sydney Sweeney-Julianne Moore's thriller
What's the story
The highly anticipated thriller Echo Valley, starring acclaimed Hollywood actors Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, will premiere on Apple TV+.
The movie, helmed by BAFTA Award-winner Michael Pearce, will receive a limited theatrical release in the US on June 6 and then arrive on the streamer on June 13.
Here's everything to know.
Plot details
'Echo Valley' explores themes of love, sacrifice, and survival
Echo Valley revolves around Kate, played by Moore, who is trying to repair her fraught relationship with her troubled daughter Claire, played by Sweeney.
Things get complicated when Claire shows up at Kate's doorstep, panicked and drenched in someone else's blood.
What will the mother-daughter duo do now?
"We hope the audiences find it a very gripping crime film, but that there's this very rich, complicated relationship to be engaged with," Pearce told Vanity Fair.
Production details
'Echo Valley' is a product of a star-studded team
Echo Valley is produced by Ridley Scott, Michael Pruss, Kevin J. Walsh, and Ingelsby, in association with Apple TV.
Emmy-nominated Brad Ingelsby has penned the film's screenplay.
The cast also features Domhnall Gleeson, Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, and Albert Jones.
The editing is by Maya Maffioli, while the cinematography is by Benjamin Kračun.
The movie promises to be a gripping tale that delves into the depths of love, sacrifice, and survival.