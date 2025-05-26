Echo Valley revolves around Kate, played by Moore, who is trying to repair her fraught relationship with her troubled daughter Claire, played by Sweeney.

Things get complicated when Claire shows up at Kate's doorstep, panicked and drenched in someone else's blood.

What will the mother-daughter duo do now?

"We hope the audiences find it a very gripping crime film, but that there's this very rich, complicated relationship to be engaged with," Pearce told Vanity Fair.