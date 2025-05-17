What's the story

Actor Elizabeth Debicki, famous for The Crown, is in talks for a lead role in David Fincher's upcoming film, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, reported What's On Netflix.

The Netflix project is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and continues the story of Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth.

Debicki is said to be eyed for the role of Roberta, a mud wrestling bar manager.