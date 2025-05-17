Elizabeth Debicki may join David Fincher's 'Once Upon...' sequel
What's the story
Actor Elizabeth Debicki, famous for The Crown, is in talks for a lead role in David Fincher's upcoming film, The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth, reported What's On Netflix.
The Netflix project is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and continues the story of Brad Pitt's character Cliff Booth.
Debicki is said to be eyed for the role of Roberta, a mud wrestling bar manager.
Casting news
Debicki's potential casting marks significant addition to the project
Debicki's potential casting makes the star-studded project even more interesting.
The production is also looking for an actor to play a Filipino mobster and film financier named Bill Vergara, reported World of Reel.
Meanwhile, the original film's writer and director, Tarantino, is writing the script for this sequel.
Pitt's confirmed to reprise his role as Cliff Booth, now a Hollywood studio fixer.
Production details
Production and potential cameo in 'Once Upon a Time' sequel
Meanwhile, production of The Continuing Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled to start in July.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who headlined the original, is rumored to make a brief appearance, but nothing has been confirmed.
Reportedly, Netflix has offered him $3 million for a cameo.
Meanwhile, Debicki was last seen in the horror-thriller MaXXXine (2024).