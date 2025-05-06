May 06, 202509:21 am

What's the story

The Met Gala 2025, hosted in New York City, was a sight to behold, with celebrities turning the red carpet into a runway.

The charity event raised funds for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.

Co-chairs of the event, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary co-chair LeBron James, all gave unique takes on tailoring.

The night's theme prompted guests to celebrate Black identity through their outfits, with custom designs reigning supreme.