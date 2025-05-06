Rihanna to Diljit: Best fashionable looks of Met Gala 2025
The Met Gala 2025, hosted in New York City, was a sight to behold, with celebrities turning the red carpet into a runway.
The charity event raised funds for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute.
Co-chairs of the event, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, and honorary co-chair LeBron James, all gave unique takes on tailoring.
The night's theme prompted guests to celebrate Black identity through their outfits, with custom designs reigning supreme.
Color palette
Black and white dominated the Met Gala 2025
The color palette of the night was largely black and white, with pops of red and sky blue.
Anna Wintour donned a full-length satin coat atop a pale silver Louis Vuitton gown by Williams, accessorizing with an oversized heart brooch gifted by Karl Lagerfeld.
Later, Lupita Nyong'o honored the late Andre Leon Talley.
She wore a head-to-toe look by Chanel, including an aquamarine lurex wool jacket embellished with a satin collar, matching pants, and an aquamarine satin blouse.
Twitter Post
Anna Wintour with other co-chairs
Met Gala co-chairs with Anna Wintour
Rocky's look
A$AP Rocky's homage to Harlem at the Met Gala
Rocky donned an AWGE design, a double-breasted technical wool jacket, influenced by the Marmot jackets he saw in Harlem as a kid.
"Marmots are a Harlem tradition. That was our teenage jacket," he told Vogue.
Zendaya, who co-hosted last year, stunned in a perfectly tailored white trouser suit paired with a matching wide-brim hat by Louis Vuitton.
Roots
Diljit Dosanjh fused fashion with culture
Diljit Dosanjh's Met Gala look was, hands down, one of the most impactful this year.
It wasn't just fashion—it was heritage worn with pride.
Dressed in an ivory sherwani with intricate embroidery, a regal cape, and a turban, he celebrated Sikh and Punjabi culture on the world's biggest fashion stage.
From the emerald-studded accessories to the kirpan, every detail felt intentional. Dosanjh didn't just show up—he showed how deeply personal and powerful fashion can be.
Twitter Post
Dosanjh in Prabal Gurung at the Met Gala
Diljit Dosanjh stuns at Met Gala 2025.
Star looks
Domingo, Sadie Sink, and Zoe Saldana were showstoppers
Domingo, who was nominated for back-to-back Academy Awards for Rustin and Sing Sing, wowed in a custom Valentino look inspired by 1940s zoot suits.
Sadie Sink, the Stranger Things star, wore a Prada gown made from black tec satin with a cape of delicate Chantilly lace.
Zoe Saldana's black-and-white tuxedo gown by Thom Browne required 10,000 hours of handwork and 2.7 million white bugle beads to cover every seam.
Maternity wear
Rihanna's tailored Marc Jacobs look made maternity wear iconic
Rihanna's Met Gala 2025 appearance easily ranked among the evening's standout fashion moments.
Dressed in a Marc Jacobs ensemble that combined sharp tailoring with undeniable charm, she redefined maternity style with confidence and ease.
Meanwhile, singer Teyana Taylor turned heads in a striking zoot suit ensemble, featuring a red feather-adorned top hat and an oversized cape embellished with flowers and bling.
She collaborated with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E Carter to bring the bold look to life.
Twitter Post
Rihanna's bold look at the Met Gala
Rihanna attends the #MetGala
See more of the night's looks:
Gown highlights
Other standout looks and personal touches at the Met Gala
Kerry Washington's custom look by Jonathan Simkhai had a sheer A-line skirt topped by a tailored jacket with a fully open back.
Diana Ross made a grand entrance wearing a custom Ugo Mozie gown with an 18-foot train embroidered with her children's and grandchildren's names.
These stunning looks just added to the unforgettable fashion moments of the night.