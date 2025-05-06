May 06, 202509:11 am

What's the story

Mona Patel wowed at the 2025 Met Gala, staying true to this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and dress code Tailored For You.

She wore American designer Thom Browne's custom black suit with a cape and corseted bodice.

The outfit was a tribute to Browne's signature tailoring, but Patel added her unique spin, calling it "couture drag."

The Indian fashion entrepreneur had debuted at the Met last year.