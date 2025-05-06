Indian entrepreneur Mona Patel debuts robotic dog at Met Gala
What's the story
Mona Patel wowed at the 2025 Met Gala, staying true to this year's theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and dress code Tailored For You.
She wore American designer Thom Browne's custom black suit with a cape and corseted bodice.
The outfit was a tribute to Browne's signature tailoring, but Patel added her unique spin, calling it "couture drag."
The Indian fashion entrepreneur had debuted at the Met last year.
Outfit details
Patel's outfit: Where sharp menswear and femininity meet
Patel's outfit saw a halter shirt peeking from the suit, a corset hand-embroidered by desi craftsmen, and silk paneling that swished as she walked.
The ivory inner lining of the ensemble broke up the all-black outfit, bringing focus to its layers.
The corset-style bodice laced over the skirt cinched her waist, adding texture and sparkle.
Inspiration
Inspiration and personal narrative behind Patel's outfit
The design of Patel's outfit was a collaborative effort between Browne and Patel, incorporating Patel's Indian heritage.
The garment was inspired by Patel's father. "While other little girls were playing dress-up in their mom's heels, I was in my dad's suits—usually drowning in them, but feeling so powerful," she shared with Vogue India.
Canine companion
Robotic dog Vector was her perfect little companion
Adding a unique twist to her appearance was a robotic dog named Vector, developed at MIT and inspired by Thom Browne's designs.
"Vector was named after Browne's iconic dachshund, Hector—but fully robotic, tuxed-up, diamond-leashed, and ready to outshine me at any moment," Patel said.
The dog was dressed with a 1,000-carat emerald-cut diamond leash and programmed with sensors and customized movement patterns.
Tech was also visible in the back of Patel's fit with a metallic spine accentuating the tailoring.
Twitter Post
Her back will give you Doctor Octopus vibes!
Mona Patel always serves a look at the #MetGala 😍 #ThomBrowne pic.twitter.com/PSfBP0hO7m— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 5, 2025
Final touches
Patel's look was completed with sparkling black stiletto pumps
The final touches to Patel's look were a pair of black stiletto pumps from Rene Caovilla, embellished to match her ornate corset piece.
Her makeup was minimal, featuring a soft smoky eye and nude lip, thereby adding a modern touch to her elegant old-Hollywood hairstyle.
Following her Iris Van Herpen debut last year, Patel had big shoes to fill at the 2025 Gala, and she didn't disappoint.