May 06, 202508:47 am

What's the story

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut at the 2025 Met Gala, where he paid homage to his Sikh roots.

The 41-year-old artist looked amazing in an ivory ensemble by Prabal Gurung, a Nepali designer who seamlessly fuses Eastern and Western styles.

The outfit featured a sherwani-inspired angrakha paired with a matching cape, turban, and regal jewelry.

This year, attendees had to best portray Black dandyism, and Dosanjh definitely gave it his own perfect twist.