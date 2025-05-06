Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh honors Sikh identity with dandyism
Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut at the 2025 Met Gala, where he paid homage to his Sikh roots.
The 41-year-old artist looked amazing in an ivory ensemble by Prabal Gurung, a Nepali designer who seamlessly fuses Eastern and Western styles.
The outfit featured a sherwani-inspired angrakha paired with a matching cape, turban, and regal jewelry.
This year, attendees had to best portray Black dandyism, and Dosanjh definitely gave it his own perfect twist.
While Dosanjh's outfit was all about the silhouette and sparkle, it was also about the subtle details that were woven into the fabric.
The cape had an embroidery of the Mool Mantra in Gurmukhi script and a golden map of Punjab.
The Mool Mantra, a core of Sikh philosophy, starts with "Ik Onkar, Satnam, Karta Purakh, Nirbhau, Nirvair, Akaal Moorat, Ajooni, Saibhang, Gurprasad," confirming there's one universal creator whose name is truth.
By adding the Mool Mantra to his outfit, Dosanjh wasn't just making a fashion statement but telling a story of his roots.
From layers of emerald and pearl jewelry, ornate rings and brooches, everything added a regal shimmer to his look.
Reminiscent of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, who was known for his legendary opulence and grandeur, it further nodded to Sikh royalty and Indian craftsmanship.
