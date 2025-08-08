WI's Matthew Forde to miss Pakistan ODIs, replacement named  

West Indies have been dealt a major blow ahead of their three-match ODI series against Pakistan . Fast bowler Matthew Forde has been ruled out due to an injury he sustained while fielding during practice on Wednesday. He dislocated his left shoulder while trying to take a catch, leaving the team without one of its key players for the upcoming matches.

Replacement Uncapped all-rounder Layne gets maiden call-up In light of Forde's injury, uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne has been called up to replace him in the West Indies squad for the ODI series against Pakistan. The decision comes after Layne's impressive performances for West Indies A against South Africa A. Across 12 List A games, he boasts 13 wickets at 34.15 and 124 runs (SR: 120.38). The 21-year-old will now add another seam bowling option to the Caribbean side as they gear up for their clash with Pakistan.

Coach's perspective Coach Daren Sammy on West Indies's World Cup ambitions West Indies coach Daren Sammy is optimistic that the series against Pakistan will give his side a good start in their quest to qualify for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027. "Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup," Sammy said. He stressed on the importance of maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion for long-term success.