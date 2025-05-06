Met Gala: Kiara Advani stuns in dramatic Gaurav Gupta gown
What's the story
Kiara Advani made a mind-blowing Met Gala 2025 debut in a sculptural black-and-white gown by Gaurav Gupta.
The outfit accentuated her baby bump perfectly, exuding poise, strength, and quiet glamor.
As a first-time attendee and expectant mother, Advani's presence at the event was powerfully symbolic, as we saw the meeting of motherhood and modern fashion.
The structured, expressive, architectural gown honored Gupta's signature maximalism with a personal softness.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the outfit details of Advani
You did great, MAMA. ♥️#KiaraAdvani’s— Filmfare (@filmfare) May 5, 2025
iconic MET Gala debut alsomarked her as the first Indian actress to walk the carpet with a baby bump.#Trendingpic.twitter.com/OJs8Zk4UUE
Preparation
Behind-the-scenes glimpse of Advani's Met Gala preparation
A behind-the-scenes video shared by fashion insider page Diet Sabya gave a sneak peek into Advani's prep for the Met Gala.
The video captured her speaking about what it means to be attending the event with designer Gupta and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.
Gupta helped Advani understand the meaning behind this year's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
The exhibition honored tailoring and self-expression in Black culture.
Global icon
Advani's Met debut marked her rise as a global icon
Often, motherhood is seen as a pause in styling and power dressing, but Advani proved otherwise.
Already revered in the Indian film industry for her versatility, she's now made her mark on the international fashion scene.
Wearing Indian couture with pride, Advani has revolutionized what it means to walk the Met steps, not merely as a celebrity, but as a woman owning her power, identity, and future.
She also attended the Cannes Film Festival last year.