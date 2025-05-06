A behind-the-scenes video shared by fashion insider page Diet Sabya gave a sneak peek into Advani's prep for the Met Gala.

The video captured her speaking about what it means to be attending the event with designer Gupta and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Gupta helped Advani understand the meaning behind this year's theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The exhibition honored tailoring and self-expression in Black culture.