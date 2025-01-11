OTT: Where to watch 'Game Changer' post-theatrical run
What's the story
The political action film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, finally graced the big screens on Friday.
The release comes just in time for the Sankranti festival and is being screened in multiple formats including standard, IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and Qube EPIQ.
Can't catch it in theaters? Worry not!
Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights for a whopping ₹105 crore and the film will hit the streamer after finishing its theatrical run.
Film synopsis
'Game Changer' plot and cast details
Game Changer revolves around Ram Nandan, an IAS officer with extreme anger issues who takes it upon himself to fight corrupt politicians and ensure fair elections.
The film mixes action with social commentary, focusing on the intense struggles of a man trying to engineer change in a corrupt system.
Directed by S Shankar, the story is written by Karthik Subbaraj and music by S Thaman.
Character details
Charan's triple role and Advani's character in 'Game Changer'
In Game Changer, Charan is seen in dual roles as Appanna and Ram Nandan IAS.
Advani plays his girlfriend, Deepika. The film also stars an ensemble cast including Anjali, SJ Suryah, Sunil, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani.
The film received mixed reviews but had a great opening of over ₹51cr.