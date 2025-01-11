What's the story

The political action film, Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, finally graced the big screens on Friday.

The release comes just in time for the Sankranti festival and is being screened in multiple formats including standard, IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, and Qube EPIQ.

Can't catch it in theaters? Worry not!

Amazon Prime Video has bagged the OTT rights for a whopping ₹105 crore and the film will hit the streamer after finishing its theatrical run.