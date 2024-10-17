Summarize Simplifying... In short Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the duo who charmed audiences in 'Shershaah', are reportedly reuniting for a unique love story with a twist of fantasy.

The project, under Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, aims to offer a fresh cinematic experience.

Besides this, Malhotra is set to star in 'Race 4' and Advani is filming for 'War 2' and 'Don 3'.

Kiara-Sidharth in talks for new project

Kiara-Sidharth to spark 'Shershaah' magic again in new project: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 07:04 pm Oct 17, 202407:04 pm

What's the story Real-life couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who stole hearts with their on-screen chemistry in 2021's Shershaah, are in talks with Maddock Films for a new love story. Fans, who have been waiting for another collaboration between the duo, are understandably excited. According to a report by India Today, this won't be a regular Bollywood romance but will have an "interesting twist and a novel element."

'Shershaah' couple's new project to blend romance with fantasy

The upcoming love story of Advani and Malhotra promises a unique mix of romance and fantasy elements. An insider revealed to the portal, "There is an interesting twist and a novel element in this love story. It will blend romance with fantasy elements." The source further added that Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films hopes to deliver an intriguing and fresh cinematic experience to viewers through this project.

Malhotra expressed interest in a full-fledged love story

Earlier this year, during a fan segment with Pinkvilla, Malhotra was asked if he would work with Advani on another love story. He said it would depend on the directors and filmmakers. He also said he was happy with the love they received for Shershaah, even though the love story was a small part of it. "We would love to do a full-fledged love story," he added.

Advani and Malhotra's upcoming individual projects

Apart from this possible collaboration, Advani and Malhotra also have their own individual projects in the pipeline. Malhotra will be seen in the action thriller Race 4, where he will take on Saif Ali Khan. He was last seen in Yodha. Meanwhile, Advani is currently shooting for War 2 opposite Hrithik Roshan and will also be seen in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh.