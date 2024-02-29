Next Article

'Yodha' releases on March 15

'Yodha' trailer: Sidharth Malhotra starrer to redefine action genre

By Aikantik Bag 04:36 pm Feb 29, 202404:36 pm

What's the story The highly anticipated trailer for Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming action thriller, Yodha, dropped on Thursday, sparking excitement among fans. Co-starring Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, this adrenaline-pumping film is directed by the talented duo, Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Mark your calendars as Yodha is set to hit theaters on March 15.

Details

More about the film

Malhotra takes center stage in the trailer, showcasing intense action scenes and a captivating plot. Earlier this month, the film's romantic track, Zindagi Tere Naam, was unveiled, and the first poster made its debut mid-air, further fueling the excitement for this action-packed movie. The Shershaah actor has found success in the action genre, hence fans are eagerly waiting for this film. The movie is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post