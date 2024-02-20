Deepika Padukone was a presenter at the BAFTAs recently

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh expecting their first child: Report

What's the story Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are reportedly expecting their first child, with Padukone believed to be in her second trimester, as reported by The Week. Rumors sparked when Padukone seemingly concealed her midriff at the 77th BAFTA red carpet event. She was there as one of the presenters. Both Padukone and Singh have opened up about their thoughts on becoming parents previously.

Padukone's thoughts on motherhood and family values

In a January interview with Vogue Singapore, Padukone shared her aspirations of motherhood, saying, "Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family." She also stressed the significance of staying grounded in the film industry and upholding strong family values. "My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children," she added.

Singh on them becoming parents soon

In an old interview, Singh opened up on his plans to become a father, saying that he would become a father in the next two to three years. The Gully Boy actor also said he was contemplating names for their future kid. Singh went on to add that he saw Padukone's childhood pictures and wished to have an adorable daughter just like her.

The couple's recent work in Bollywood

Recently, Padukone appeared in the aerial action thriller Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Her next project is the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Amitabh Bachchan. Singh will reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which boasts an ensemble cast including Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Singh is to also star in 'Don 3'

Besides Singham Again, Singh is set to lead Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, slated for release in 2025. The actor has previously collaborated with director Rohit Shetty on the successful cop drama Simmba. As the couple continues to make an impact in the Bollywood industry, fans eagerly await more details on their personal lives and upcoming projects, including their journey into parenthood.