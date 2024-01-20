Advance bookings for 'Fighter' commence, surpass Rs. 1 crore mark

By Tanvi Gupta 08:29 pm Jan 20, 202408:29 pm

'Fighter': Advance bookings have commenced

As Siddharth Anand's highly-anticipated aerial action drama Fighter approaches its release date (January 25), excitement among the audience is reaching a fever pitch. The trailer has set the perfect tone with its dynamic action sequences and the scintillating chemistry between the leads, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. On Saturday, the advance bookings commenced, and Fighter surpassed the Rs. 1 crore mark within a few hours.

Why does this story matter?

Positioned as India's first aerial film franchise, Fighter seamlessly combines adrenaline-pumping action with patriotic zeal, positioning it as an ideal choice for the Republic Day weekend. This project marks Anand's second Republic Day release, following last year's Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film has recently secured a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). It has an extensive runtime of two hours and 46 minutes.

In numbers: 'Fighter' advance bookings signal robust start

Per Sacnilk, Fighter has amassed an impressive opening day collection of Rs. 1.35 crore in advance bookings, selling over 37,000 tickets for 5,000+ shows across India so far. This figure is anticipated to soar, with five days remaining until the release. Internationally, the film has exceeded $100,000 in ticket sales, indicating a robust start beyond India as well. Roshan and Padukone aside, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover.

Earlier, film's trailer irked Pakistani actor Hania Amir

Previously, the film's trailer faced backlash from Pakistani actor Hania Amir, who accused it of "spreading hate." She remarked, "So sad and unfortunate to know that there are artists out there in this day and age who are aware of the power that cinema holds and still go ahead and feed the rift between [India and Pakistan]." The trailer includes references to the 2019 Pulwama attack on Indian security personnel and the subsequent Indian airstrikes in Balakot across the border.

What other actors commented on 'Fighter'

Apart from Amir, Adnan Siddiqui—known for Sridevi's film Mom—lamented over Bollywood's alleged shift toward a hate-filled narrative rather than promoting harmony. He observed that despite his love for Bollywood films, the portrayal of his nation as a villain was disheartening. He stated, "Art transcends boundaries; let's use it to promote love and peace. Two nations, victims of politics, deserve better."

