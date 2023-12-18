Neha Dhupia to make international debut with 'Blue 52'

Neha Dhupia to make international debut with 'Blue 52'

By Aikantik Bag 01:07 pm Dec 18, 202301:07 pm

'Blue 52' will mark Neha Dhupia's debut in international cinema

Bollywood actor Neha Dhupia is all set to make a splash in her international film debut with Egyptian director Ali El Arabi's Blue 52. Known for his acclaimed documentary Captains of Za'atari, El Arabi ventures into the world of fiction, taking audiences and Dhupia on a transformative journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Kochi, India, and Qatar.

Plotline of the film

Blue 52 follows the tale of Ashish, a young boy confined to an island by his father at age nine after losing his eldest son. With only his idol Lionel Messi and his mother's wisdom to guide him, Ashish grows into a 22-year-old man trapped in a boy's body. With his mother's encouragement and a chance to meet Messi at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Ashish sets out to find his true self and passion.

Dhupia and El Arabi's take on the project

On her international debut, Dhupia shared, "Embarking on the journey of Blue 52 has been nothing short of magical. The fusion of diverse cultures in this international venture allowed me to delve deep into a character that is both challenging and emotionally resonant." Director El Arabi added, "Creating Blue 52 was a labor of love, blending the cinematic languages of Egypt, America, and India. Neha brought an unparalleled dedication to her role, infusing the character with a nuanced emotional depth."