By Tanvi Gupta 11:57 am Nov 12, 202311:57 am

'Lal Salaam' teaser showcases Rajinikanth in an action-packed avatar

Thalaiva fans, assemble! Lyca Productions—the company backing the highly-anticipated Tamil film Lal Salaam—released a powerful teaser on Sunday. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it features Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead roles. Promising a stellar Rajinikanth cameo, Lal Salaam is set for a grand release on the occasion of Pongal in January. Notably, it marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and his daughter, Aishwarya.

Teaser: Rajinikanth steals show in this sports-crime drama

The teaser clip begins with what seems to be a cricket match but quickly turns into an intense gang rivalry amid communal tensions. What steals the show is Rajinikanth's entry as Moideen bhai in an action-packed avatar. In an awe-inspiring display of his signature slow-motion style, the actor skillfully dispatches the goons with weapons, setting the stage for a thrilling and action-packed spectacle.

Take a look at the teaser here