SJ Suryah joins cast of 'Nani 31' as primary antagonist
On Saturday, it was announced that Telugu actor Nani has re-collaborated with his Ante Sundaraniki director Athreya for his next venture, Nani 31. And now, Nani 31 is getting bigger and better! On Sunday, the makers revealed that director-actor-writer SJ Suryah (Mersal, Mark Antony) has joined the drama, reportedly as the primary antagonist. The film is yet to go on floors.
Why does this story matter?
Director and screenwriter Athreya has, so far, been at the helm of three critically acclaimed films: the romcom Mental Madhilo (2017), the crime-comedy film Brochevarevarura (2019), and the romcom Ante Sundaraniki (2022). Nani, on the other hand, is a beloved star in South India and is coming off the heels of the success of his last theatrical outing, Dasara, which was released in March.
Check out the announcement here
Fans can't keep calm at announcement!
The production company DVV Entertainment officially confirmed the news of Suryah's participation in the upcoming Nani starrer on Sunday. The company shared a photo of the actor and tweeted on X, "Delighted to have the majestic [Suryah] on board and he's ready to give you all CHILLS." While some fans commented that the casting seemed "pitch-perfect," others wrote that this was "long overdue."
Film will mark Nani's reunion with Priyanka Arul Mohan
The movie is set to begin rolling on Tuesday (October 24) after a muhurat shot. Apart from Nani and Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan will also be a consequential part of the movie. Interestingly, Mohan has earlier worked with Nani in the 2019 action-comedy film Nani's Gang Leader. DVV Entertainment, on the other hand, is known for bankrolling RRR and Bharat Ane Nenu, among others.
Meanwhile, Nani is gearing up for 'Hi Nanna'
While we wait for Nani 31, fans can treat themselves to Nani's upcoming movie Hi Nanna, scheduled to hit theaters on December 7 this year. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, it is headlined by Nani, Mrunal Thakur, and Kiara Khanna and is a father-daughter story. Designed as a pan-India release, it will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam.