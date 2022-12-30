Entertainment

'HIT 2' review: Adivi Sesh's thriller is a must watch

The Hindi verson of Adivi Sesh-starrer 'HIT: The Second Case' was released in the theaters on Friday (December 30)

What's better than watching an engrossing thriller that takes you on a roller-coaster ride, and comes with no cliches or potholes? Director Sailesh Kolanu's HIT: The Second Case is just that! A standalone sequel to 2020's HIT: The First Case, the Hindi version of the Adivi Sesh-starrer was released on December 30 while the Telugu film was released on December 3. Read our review.

A gripping storyline

Similar to its prequel, HIT 2 also comes with a gripping storyline that will keep you on your seat from the first five minutes of the film till its very end. It has every element of a thriller which also comes along with some gruesome shots. It's about a cop trying to solve multiple murders and nab the serial killer on the loose.

Sesh impresses as a cop

After adorning the olive green uniform in Major, Sesh has played a cop in HIT 2. He has delivered yet another impressive performance as Krishna Dev aka KD, Vishakhapatnam's Homicide Intervention Team's Superintendent of Police. Sesh's presence on the screen is a fireball and unmissable. He has perfectly conveyed every emotion with his expressions and is rightly the star of the film.

Kolanu fails to utilize a strong ensemble cast

While Sesh did shine in the film, Kolanu couldn't do enough justice to other characters. HIT 2 also featured Meenakshi Chaudhary, Rao Ramesh, Komalee Prasad, and Maganti Srinath. Prasad bagged a meaty role, almost parallel to that of Sesh but Chaudhary and Ramesh weren't utilized to the best of their abilities. Srinath's return to HIT 2 was for a short yet important role.

'HIT 2' paves way for 'The Third Case' featuring Nani

With the sequel, Kolanu has announced the third part of the franchise, creating a cop universe of his own. After casting Vishwak Sen in the first and Sesh in the second part, Kolanu has roped in Telugu cinema's superstar Nani for the third part. A glimpse of Nani as a badass cop was also revealed toward the end. Verdict: HIT 2 gets 3.5/5 stars.