Vetrimaaran's assistant director Saran Raj (29) dies in accident

Written by Isha Sharma Jun 09, 2023, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Acclaimed director Vetrimaaran's assistant director and actor Saran Raj (29) is no more. He reportedly lost his life on Thursday (June 8) after meeting with a harrowing accident that took place around 11:30pm in KK Nagar, Chennai. Reportedly, a supporting actor, identified as Palaniappan, slammed his SUV into Raj's bike, leading to Raj's death on the spot. Palaniappan was reportely in an inebriated state.

The drunk supporting actor reportedly lost control of his vehicle

After the accident, the locals reportedly alerted the cops who launched an investigation into the matter and sent Raj's mortal remains for post-mortem. Per a report in Pinkvilla, "During the police investigation, it is reportedly learned that Palaniappan, who is a supporting actor in Kollywood, drove the car in an intoxicated condition and caused the accident. Reportedly, he had been arrested by the cops."

Raj wasn't wearing a helmet, and couldn't be saved

Per a report in ToI, Raj wasn't wearing a helmet and suffered grave injuries on his head after the collision. When cops reached the spot, they got him admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Reportedly, passersby told the police Palaniappan (41) was not driving responsibly and had hit another car before the accident that claimed Raj's life.

The accused has been booked under IPC's Section 304 (II)

Palaniappan has been booked under IPC's Section 304 (II), which refers to "culpable homicide not amounting to murder." His medical test took place at the Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors discovered that there were 204 mg of alcohol in his body/100 ml of blood. In India, the approved limit stands at 30 mg of alcohol/100 ml of blood. Palaniappan reportedly remains in judicial custody.

Raj had acted in 'Vada Chennai' and 'Asuran'

Raj worked with Vetrimaaran in his acclaimed film Vada Chennai, which starred Dhanush in the lead role and was released in 2018. In addition to being an AD on Vada Chennai, he also played a supporting role in it and was seen in Asuran, too, which was also headlined by Dhanush. Palaniappan, on the other hand, was seen in Rajini Murugan and Chandramukhi 2.