'Creed III' streaming on OTT for Prime subscribers now

Written by Aikantik Bag Jun 09, 2023, 12:15 pm 1 min read

'Creed III' OTT details are out

Michael B Jordan was last seen in Creed III which also marked his directorial debut. The third installment opened to mixed reviews and got another shelf when it was released on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on rent. Now, the film is available on the streamer on a subscription basis. This makes the film perfect for a weekend watch.

Cast and crew of the film

The ensemble cast includes Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, and Spence Moore II, among others. The screenplay is penned by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. The story revolves around a retired boxer who faces his childhood friend and former boxing prodigy. The project is bankrolled by Irwin Winkler. Creed as a franchise has had a cult fan following over the years.

