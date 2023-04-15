Entertainment

'Dancing on The Grave': Everything about Amazon Prime Video series

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 15, 2023

'Dancing on the Grave' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 21

True crime is a genre that, despite its spine-chilling stories, keeps the audience hooked. While some watch such content to ensure that they evade similar traps, others watch it to become more aware of the frightening horrors of our world. Dancing on The Grave is a new true-crime series that will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on April 21. Here's everything to know.

Which case will show focus on?

The official synopsis of the upcoming series reads, "The investigative unscripted series takes a deep-dive into the spine-chilling murder of Shakereh Khaleeli, that took place in the early '90s in Bangalore." She was reportedly ruthlessly killed by her husband, Murali Manohar Mishra, in Bengaluru. The series has been written and directed by Patrick Graham, while Kanishka Singh Deo has been credited as the co-writer.

More about the horrendous case that transpired in 1991

Reports say that Mishra, who also went by the name Swami Shradananda, was Khaleeli's second husband and she had provided him "access" to her money and property. However, when tension arose between the two, he murdered her and seemingly "buried her alive" in their own home and even evaded legal authorities for three years. In 2008, the Supreme Court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Prime Video's first Indian true-crime series

Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video, said, "At Prime Video, we are continuously working towards bringing differentiated and compelling content that caters to our diverse customer base." "We have seen a growing interest in documentaries, especially in the crime genre, and are excited to bring Dancing on the Grave - our first Indian, true crime original series to audiences across the world."

Series may also feature the perpetrator

The series will reportedly use a combination of archival footage, news clips, interviews, and dramatizations to dig deeper into the horrific, inhuman case. It is divided into four parts and will reportedly feature the notorious criminal, too. "Uncover the shocking realities as we dive deep into one of the most intriguing true crime murder mysteries of all times," tweeted Amazon Prime Video.