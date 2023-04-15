Entertainment

'CID' actor KK Goswami's car catches fire; no casualties reported

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 15, 2023, 09:38 pm 2 min read

KK Goswami's car caught fire while his 21-year-old son was behind the wheel

A normal drive turned into a nightmare for CID actor KK Goswami's son after the former's car reportedly caught fire in Mumbai on Saturday. The actor's 21-year-old son, Navdeep, was behind the wheel and driving from his residence near Oshiwara to his college near Filmistan Studio in Goregaon, when the car suddenly caught fire near SV Road, City Centre, said reports.

No casualties were reported

As per reports, Goswami's son did not sustain any injuries in the accident, and no casualties were reported. After the incident, a fire brigade team, along with several police personnel, immediately reached the spot and brought the situation under control. The cause behind the fire is yet unknown, and therefore, an investigation to determine the reason has also been launched.

What might have happened?

This is not the first time that celebrities found themselves in such unfortunate situations. A few years ago, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Yamini Malhotra's car was gutted in the fire, too, though she escaped unhurt. There are various reasons why a car might catch fire, including fuel leakage, overheating, and electrical failure. The investigation will likely reveal how Navdeep's accident occurred.

Meanwhile, look at KK Goswami's career

Notably, Goswami is a popular name in the television and film circuit. He gained prominence with the role of Gabroo/Garbraal in the show Vikraal Aur Gabraal. Goswami also appeared in Star Plus's Ssshhhh...Koi Hai and the sequel Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. Reportedly, he also played the role of Khali Bali in the famous TV show Shaktimaan and Pappu Maharaj the Chief in Gutur Gu.

Goswami paved his way by opting for unconventional roles

Despite his small stature, Goswami paved his path to success in the television industry by opting to play unconventional roles. In an interview, the actor once revealed that because of his height, his in-laws refused to marry off their daughter to him. However, his wife reportedly accepted him the way he was and married him. The couple has been married for almost 22 years.