'Saindhav's female lead announced: Everything about Venkatesh Daggubati's actioner film

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 15, 2023, 08:23 pm 2 min read

'Saindhav': Makers announce Shraddha Srinath as the female lead of Venkatesh Daggubati starrer

Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati's landmark 75th film, titled Saindhav, is slated to hit theaters on December 22. The hype around the film is high as it reportedly features some of the biggest Tollywood actors alongside Venky, including his nephews Rana Daggubati and Naga Chaitanya. Now, the makers have announced that Shraddha Srinath will be Saindhav's leading lady. Here's everything to know about the project.

Srinath to play role of Manognya

Srinath made her indelible mark in the industry with films like U-Turn (2016), Jersey (2019), and Vikram Vedha (2017). On Saturday, she took to Instagram to confirm that she is playing the leading lady in Saindhav. Sharing the first-look poster, the actor wrote, "10 weeks is a long time to keep such exciting news under wraps... Grateful to be working with the dream team."

Manognya to be Srinath's career-best role, per makers

In the first-look poster, Srinath, as Manognya, is seated in a car holding a lunch box and wearing a saree and looks quite serious and lost in deep thought. According to several media reports, the makers stated that the character Manognya would be Srinath's career-best role, offering more scope for performance. The film is bankrolled by Venkat Boyanapalli, under the banner of Niharika Entertainment.

Check out the Instagram post here

Nawazuddin Siddiqui to make his Tollywood debut alongside Venkatesh

In January, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced his Tollywood debut alongside Daggubati in the upcoming Saindhav. Siddiqui was last seen in the Tiger Shroff-Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2. Apart from Saindhav, Siddiqui has several interesting upcoming projects this year, including Haddi—in which he will be taking up the role of a transwoman—as well as films like Tiku Weds Sheru, Bole Chudiyan, and Afwaah.

All about 'Saindhav'

Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, Saindhav is touted as an out-and-out action drama. The pan-India film's first-look poster—released in January—showed Daggubati holding a gun while donning a raw and rustic look. After this, a promo video was released, which revealed that the film is set in a fictional city called Chandraprastha, where Daggubati is seen holding a medical ice-box and a gun as well.