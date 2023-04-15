Entertainment

'Suriya 42' music rights sold to Saregama label, announce makers

'Suriya 42' music rights sold to Saregama label, announce makers

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 15, 2023, 07:20 pm 2 min read

The Hindi rights for 'Suriya 42' have beeen brought by Jayantilal Gada

There has been a lot of excitement among fans ever since Tamil star Suriya's next film was announced. Tentatively titled Suriya 42, the upcoming flick is being directed by ace filmmaker Siruthai Siva. Now, the makers have shared an exciting update about the movie. Taking to social media on Saturday, the team announced the film's music rights have been sold to the Saregama label.

Why does the story matter?

The National Film Award-winning actor enjoys huge popularity in Tamil Nadu and other southern states. After the success of films such as Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim, Suriya's popularity spread to other parts of the country, too, including the Hindi belt.

Amid this, the announcement of his 42nd film has cheered up his fans, who are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Makers release new video for music rights announcement

On Saturday, the makers of Suriya 42 announced that the film's music rights had been sold to Saregama. The update was shared via a social media post along with a stunning teaser. The intriguing video starts with a computer-generated eagle flying over what looks like an ongoing war. It then moves to introduce Saregama acquiring the music rights of Suriya 42.

A glimpse into 'Suriya 42'

'Suriya 42' to be actor's costliest film

According to reports, Suriya 42 is reportedly being made on a budget of over Rs. 350 crore. In a recent interview, the makers also claimed that it would be the highest-budget film that Suriya has acted in so far. Being prepared on a grand scale, the periodical drama will be shot in 3D technology and run high on visuals.

More on 'Suriya 42'

Suriya will share the screen space with Bollywood actor Disha Patani as the lead protagonist in the upcoming film. Jointly produced by Studio Green and UV Creations, it will be a period drama with a fantasy storyline. The film's music has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad. It will be released in at least 10 languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.