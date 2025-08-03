These Indians recorded 500-plus runs in 2025 England Test series

Team India scripted history by hitting a staggering 470 boundaries, including 422 fours and 48 sixes, in the five-match Test series against hosts England. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy saw as many as three Indian batters score 500-plus runs. Skipper Shubman Gill led from the front by scoring a record four centuries. Here are the Indian players with 500-plus runs in the 2025 England series.

#1 Shubman Gill: 754 runs Gill ended the 2025 Test tour of England with 754 runs. He averaged 75.40, having slammed four hundreds. Gill broke a ton of records throughout the series, with his best coming at Edgbaston. His record scores of 269 and 161 helped India claim their maiden Test win on this ground. Gill now has the second-most runs by a captain in a Test series.

#2 KL Rahul: 532 runs While Gill played one captain's knock after another, opener KL Rahul was India's most dependable batter. The latter served as a wall, who blunted the new ball in tough conditions. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul finished with 532 runs from five Tests at an average of 53.20. He slammed record-breaking tons at Headingley and Lord's. Rahul also recorded two half-centuries.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja: 516 runs All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also shattered multiple records in the series. Jadeja's 53 in the third innings at The Oval was his sixth score of 50-plus in the series. The star all-rounder scored 516 runs from five Tests at 86 (1 ton and 5 half-centuries). As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja owns the most runs at No. 6 or lower in an away Test series.

Records A look at unique records Gill now has the most runs for an Indian captain in a bilateral Test series. He surpassed legend Sunil Gavaskar with his 733rd run. The former also recorded the joint-most hundreds in a Test series as captain, with Donald Bradman and Gavaskar. As per Cricbuzz, Rahul became the second Indian opener with 1000-plus runs in an away country.