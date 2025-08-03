Team India's batting heroics vs England set new Test records 

The Indian cricket team has entered the record books by hitting a staggering 470 boundaries, including 422 fours and 48 sixes, in their ongoing five-match series against England. The historic achievement was made on Day 3 of the fifth Test at The Oval , London. As per ESPNcricinfo, this is the first time India has crossed the 400-boundary mark in a single Test series, breaking their own long-standing record of 384 boundaries set back in 1964.

Record-breaking feat India also break record for most 50-plus scores The Indian team has also set a new record for the most individual 50-plus scores by any team in a Test series, with 28 scores of 50 or more. Overall, India has scored 3,809 runs at an average of 42.32 in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series against England. This is the second-highest team aggregate in Test series history after Australia, who hold the top spot with 3,877 runs at an average of 57.86 during the iconic 1989 Ashes series.

Ashes legacy Team India's dominance in the ongoing series The all-time charts are still dominated by historic Ashes campaigns, with England's 3,757-run haul in the 1928-29 series and a few high-scoring Australian performances in 1993, 1924-25, and 1970-71 making up the top six. As for the ongoing series at The Oval, India are in a commanding position with England needing 324 runs and just eight wickets remaining at stumps on Day 3. Notably, England lead the five-match series 2-1.