WI defeat Pakistan in low-scoring 2nd T20I: Key stats
What's the story
West Indies have defeated Pakistan in a thrilling low-scoring 2nd T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. They successfully chased down a 134-run target to stay alive in the three-match series. Jason Holder hit a boundary on the very last ball of the innings to power his team. Here we look at the key stats.
1st innings
Pakistan managed a paltry score
Batting first, Pakistan were off to a poor start with both openers perishing for single-digit scores. They were further reduced to 53/4 before Salman Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40) added 60 runs. However, another collapse meant the team was restricted to 133/9. Jason Holder claimed four wickets while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also dismissed a couple of batters.
Chase
Here's how the chase panned out
WI were also off to a poor start as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed both openers within the first four overs. The tale of falling wickets continued as Shai Hope (21) and Motie (28) were the only ones to touch the 20-run mark. However, they (135/8) crossed the line on the final ball as Holder hit Shaheen Afridi for a boundary.
Nawaz
Another three-fer for Nawaz
Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed 3/14 from his four overs, took his second successive three-fer in this series. The left-arm spinner has raced to 59 wickets from 65 T20Is at an average of 24.22 (ER: 7.24). As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of his wickets have come in 11 matches against WI with his economy being 6.04.
Knocks
Fine knocks from Agha and Nawaz
Agha made 38 off 33 balls with the help of three fours and a six. This knock took his T20I tally to 380 runs at 27.14. The tally includes three fifties. Hasan Nawaz was the top scorer in the game, having mustered 40 off 23 balls. He smoked one boundary and four sixes. He has raced to 324 T20I runs, striking at 174.19.
Holder
Holder goes past Bravo
Holder, who finished with 4/19 from four overs, surpassed Dwayne Bravo (78 wickets) to become WI's highest wicket-taker in T20I history. The former has now raced to 81 wickets from 74 T20Is at an average of 28.25 (ER: 8.71). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls and a fifer as well. This was his second four-fer against Pakistan.
Losing
WI break their losing streak
This win marked the end of WI's six-match losing streak in T20Is. They suffered a 0-5 whitewash against Australia at home last month before losing the series opener against Pakistan. Shai Hope's team will now aim to seal the series with a win in the third and final T20I in Lauderhill on August 4 (IST).