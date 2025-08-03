WI defeat Pakistan in low-scoring 2nd T20I: Key stats 

West Indies have defeated Pakistan in a thrilling low-scoring 2nd T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill. They successfully chased down a 134-run target to stay alive in the three-match series. Jason Holder hit a boundary on the very last ball of the innings to power his team. Here we look at the key stats.

1st innings Pakistan managed a paltry score Batting first, Pakistan were off to a poor start with both openers perishing for single-digit scores. They were further reduced to 53/4 before Salman Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40) added 60 runs. However, another collapse meant the team was restricted to 133/9. Jason Holder claimed four wickets while left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie also dismissed a couple of batters.

Chase Here's how the chase panned out WI were also off to a poor start as Mohammad Nawaz dismissed both openers within the first four overs. The tale of falling wickets continued as Shai Hope (21) and Motie (28) were the only ones to touch the 20-run mark. However, they (135/8) crossed the line on the final ball as Holder hit Shaheen Afridi for a boundary.

Nawaz Another three-fer for Nawaz Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed 3/14 from his four overs, took his second successive three-fer in this series. The left-arm spinner has raced to 59 wickets from 65 T20Is at an average of 24.22 (ER: 7.24). As per ESPNcricinfo, 16 of his wickets have come in 11 matches against WI with his economy being 6.04.

Knocks Fine knocks from Agha and Nawaz Agha made 38 off 33 balls with the help of three fours and a six. This knock took his T20I tally to 380 runs at 27.14. The tally includes three fifties. Hasan Nawaz was the top scorer in the game, having mustered 40 off 23 balls. He smoked one boundary and four sixes. He has raced to 324 T20I runs, striking at 174.19.

Holder Holder goes past Bravo Holder, who finished with 4/19 from four overs, surpassed Dwayne Bravo (78 wickets) to become WI's highest wicket-taker in T20I history. The former has now raced to 81 wickets from 74 T20Is at an average of 28.25 (ER: 8.71). The tally includes three four-wicket hauls and a fifer as well. This was his second four-fer against Pakistan.