Pakistan's former top-ranked T20I batter, Babar Azam, has fallen out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Rankings.

As per Wisden, this is the first instance (in eight years) of Babar dropping out of this elite group.

Babar now ranks 12th on the list, just ahead of his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan. He descended three places in the rankings.

