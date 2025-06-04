ICC T20I Rankings: Babar Azam drops out of top 10
What's the story
Pakistan's former top-ranked T20I batter, Babar Azam, has fallen out of the top 10 in the latest ICC Rankings.
As per Wisden, this is the first instance (in eight years) of Babar dropping out of this elite group.
Babar now ranks 12th on the list, just ahead of his compatriot Mohammad Rizwan. He descended three places in the rankings.
Here are further details.
Performance review
Babar's form in T20Is
Babar has not featured in T20I cricket his year. He was recently dropped from Pakistan's T20I squads alongside Rizwan.
The former's strike rate in the format has been under the scanner.
Notably, Babar is still one of only three players with 4,000-plus runs in T20I cricket. With 4,223, Babar is behind India's Rohit Sharma (4,231) in terms of T20I runs.
Ranking surge
Massive jump for Mohammad Haris
In contrast to Babar's fall, another Pakistani batter, Mohammad Haris, has made a massive jump in the latest rankings update.
He moved up 210 places to 30th after scoring an unbeaten 107 off just 46 balls in the final T20I against Bangladesh.
Harris was adjudged the Player of the Series as Pakistan routed Bangladesh 3-0.
Rankings update
Australia's Travis Head leads the batting list
Australia's Travis Head leads the ICC T20I Batting Rankings with 856 rating points.
He is followed by India's Abhishek Sharma (829) and England's Phil Salt (815).
Other notable players in the top 10 include Tilak Varma (804), Suryakumar Yadav (739), Jos Buttler (735), Pathum Nissanka (714), Tim Seifert (708), Kusal Perera (676), and Reeza Hendricks (676).
Rankings update
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy tops the bowling chart
In the bowling department, New Zealand's Jacob Duffy leads with a rating of 723.
He is followed by Akeal Hosein (707), Varun Chakravarthy (706), Adil Rashid (705), Wanindu Hasaranga (700), Adam Zampa (694), Ravi Bishnoi (674), and Maheesh Theekshana (666).
Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is ninth on the list with a rating of 664 while India's Arshdeep Singh rounds out the top 10 with a rating of 653.