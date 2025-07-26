'Peacemaker' Season 2: Everything we know so far
What's the story
The much-awaited second season of Peacemaker, a spin-off series from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (2021), is set to premiere on JioHotstar on August 22. The show will continue the journey of Christopher Smith (John Cena), aka Peacemaker, as he grapples with his past. It will also focus on a new storyline involving Rick Flag Sr.'s revenge for his son's death in The Suicide Squad.
Trailer and poster
New poster, SDCC trailer announcement
Ahead of the premiere, the makers have released a new poster for Peacemaker Season 2. The official HBO X account also announced that a new trailer for the upcoming season will be unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Saturday. The series will be available in English, Hindi, and Tamil.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
Finally, someone to look up to.— HBO Max (@hbomax) July 25, 2025
The official trailer for #Peacemaker Season 2 is coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0EqV2L2DLV
Cast details
Season 2 will see several returning cast members
The second season of Peacemaker will see the return of several key cast members. Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker, alongside Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante), Steve Agee (John Economos), and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt). New additions to the cast include Frank Grillo as Flag Sr. and David Denman in an undisclosed role. It may also feature cameos from Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, who were last seen in Superman.