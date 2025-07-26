'Peacemaker' Season 2: Everything we know so far

Ahead of the premiere, the makers have released a new poster for Peacemaker Season 2. The official HBO X account also announced that a new trailer for the upcoming season will be unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on Saturday. The series will be available in English, Hindi, and Tamil.

Cast details

Season 2 will see several returning cast members

The second season of Peacemaker will see the return of several key cast members. Cena will reprise his role as Peacemaker, alongside Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo), Freddie Stroma (Adrian Chase/Vigilante), Steve Agee (John Economos), and Jennifer Holland (Emilia Harcourt). New additions to the cast include Frank Grillo as Flag Sr. and David Denman in an undisclosed role. It may also feature cameos from Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, who were last seen in Superman.