Summarize Simplifying... In short James Gunn, known for his vision of a reimagined DC Universe, is currently working on several projects including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Lanterns, and the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series.

His focus is on strong storytelling and creative coherence, with Superman set to release in July 2025.

Whether he'll tackle origin stories for Wonder Woman or Aquaman remains to be seen.

What's next for James Gunn's DCU after 'Superman'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:18 pm Nov 19, 202405:18 pm

What's the story James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios and the creative mind behind The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and the upcoming Superman film, has teased what he's working on next in a recent interview with Collider. Despite juggling multiple projects, he revealed he's still not sure what his next directorial venture will be. "I've got like four different things that I could do...I'm going to see which one really speaks to me," said Gunn.

Gunn's vision for a revitalized DC Universe

Gunn stressed that his possible projects have to fit into his vision for a reimagined DC Universe. He imagines a universe that is interconnected but flexible, powered by strong storytelling and creative coherence. "One thing that I've tried to make clear to people from the beginning...is that everything in DC is going to be based on the writers," Gunn said, emphasizing his focus on quality over quantity.

Gunn's ongoing projects and commitment to quality

Apart from Superman, Gunn is also producing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (starring Milly Alcock) and Lanterns (an HBO series starring Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, and Kelly Macdonald). He called the scripts of these projects "wonderful work," further reiterating his commitment to reviving DC with good stories. Superman will be released in July 2025.

'Creature Commandos' animated series: Gunn's latest venture

Gunn is currently promoting the upcoming Creature Commandos animated series, which premieres on Max on December 5. The series, starring a covert team of monstrous operatives put together by Amanda Waller, will drop new episodes weekly until its seven-episode season wraps up on January 16, 2025. This project adds another feather to Gunn's cap as he continues to shape DCU's future. So, will he return with origin stories of fan favorites Wonder Woman or Aquaman? Time will tell.