'Superman: Legacy' reveals casting for Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific, Green Lantern

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 12, 2023 | 01:54 pm 3 min read

Meet the new addition of actors in James Gunn's 'Superman: Legacy'

The much-awaited announcement of the new cast for the highly-anticipated James Gunn's Superman: Legacy has finally arrived! The project—poised to be the live-action rebirth of DC Extended Universe—has expanded its cast with the addition of actors Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Nathan Fillion. This exciting cast announcement follows the recent unveiling of David Corenswet as Clark Kent (Superman) and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Why does this story matter?

Under the new leadership of Gunn and Peter Safran, DCEU will not only introduce a fresh lineup of characters but also promises to completely reboot the old DC Universe. Legacy will be the inaugural chapter in the larger-than-life saga, Gods and Monsters. While the roles of Clark, Lois, and other major superheroes have been finalized, people are anticipating the casting of Superman's arch-nemesis—Lex Luthor.

Meet the new addition: Hawkgirl

Renowned for her roles in films like Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Dora and the Lost City of Gold, Merced will enter Legacy as the winged warrior, Hawkgirl. Hawkgirl—who first appeared in Flash Comics #1—is popularly known for her affinity with melee weapons, including swords, spears, and maces. Notably, Hawkgirl possesses superhuman strength, and she's one of the heavy hitters on the team.

Meet the new addition: Mister Terrific

If you're a Mister Terrific aka Michael Holt fan, then rejoice as Gathegi has been roped in to play the "third smartest man on Earth!" Gathegi is famously recognized for his portrayal of vampire Laurent in the Twilight franchise and Darwin in X-Men: First Class. Mister Terrific carries his mark of identity emblazoned on the sleeve of his jacket that says, "Fair Play."

Meet the new addition: Green Lantern

Fillion's casting came as no surprise, given his consistent presence in Gunn's films, including the director's debut film, Slither (2006), as well as Marvel Studios's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In Legacy, Fillion will reunite with Gunn, this time portraying Green Lantern—Guy Gardner. Within the realm of comic books, Green Lantern is primarily associated with two main characters: Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Legacy'

The buzz around Legacy is at an all-time high—thanks to Gunn who is teasing fans with updates. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025. Notably, Gunn is behind writing and directing the upcoming movie, the filming of which is set to commence in early 2024. Before this, in August, the DCEU will see the arrival of the film, Blue Beetle.

