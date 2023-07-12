Shiva Rajkumar starrer '#ShivannaSCFC01' concept poster revealed on superstar's birthday

Written by Aikantik Bag July 12, 2023 | 12:47 pm 1 min read

'#ShivannaSCFC01' concept poster revealed

Dr. Shiva Rajkumar is a big name in Kannada cinema. The actor has been a household name for around four decades now. On his 60th birthday, filmmaker Karthik Adwaith shared a concept poster of an upcoming film starring Rajkumar. The project is tentatively titled #ShivannaSCFC01 and is touted to be an action thriller. Fans are excited for this upcoming film.

More about the upcoming actioner

The concept poster has a sleek vibe and is set to release in four Indian languages—Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The project is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri. The music will be helmed by Sam CS. Currently, the adept actor is busy filming Captain Miller and Jailer. Reportedly, he also has Bhairathi Ranagal and Kabzaa 2 in his kitty.

