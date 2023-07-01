Entertainment

Han So-hee to star in Jungkook's upcoming music video

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 01, 2023 | 10:29 pm 2 min read

BTS's Jungkook's digital single to include collaboration with 'My Name' star Han So-hee

BigHit Music sent fans into a frenzy when it announced the release of BTS's Jungkook's solo single Seven—slated to release on July 14. Reports suggest that Seven will have two versions: a clean version and an explicit one. Adding to the excitement, South Korean media outlet OSEN has now reported that acclaimed actor Han So-hee will star alongside Jungkook in the Seven music video.

Why does this story matter?

Jungkook will embark on his solo journey with the release of his debut single, Seven. The highly-anticipated song is described as a refreshing summer number that will showcase Jungkook in a new light. While taking a break from group activities, BTS members are actively pursuing individual endeavors ahead of their upcoming comeback, and Jungkook became the sixth member to embark on a solo venture.

Han shot the MV for Jungkook's song in Los Angeles

Han—known for her roles in K-dramas—was reportedly seen at the Seoul airport around the same time as Jungkook on June 22. Speculations turned into reality as Han was reported to have shot the Seven MV in Los Angeles and returned to Korea after completing the shoot. This collaboration marks Han's first appearance in an MV since her appearance in You & I in 2019.

'How I'll survive that': Fans express excitement about collaboration

Han's reported appearance in Jungkook's music video has sparked immense anticipation among fans. Many fans have pointed out the striking similarities in the powerful aura of both the actor and their K-pop idol, making Han the perfect casting choice for the video. Taking to Twitter, a fan commented, "Having Han and Jungkook in one music video, I don't know how I'll survive that (sic)."

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Seven'

Meanwhile, Seven is described as the summer anthem of the year, and per BigHit Music's press release, "Seven is an invigorating 'summer song' that is sure to have you experience the full breadth of Jungkook's charm." The label also revealed that many solo activities would follow the release of the song. Jungkook is also reportedly working on his solo album at the same time.

