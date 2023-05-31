Entertainment

K-pop: SHINee to perform live in Seoul after 6 years

Written by Aikantik Bag May 31, 2023, 02:11 pm 1 min read

SHINee to perform live in Seoul

SHINee stans, it's time to assemble and welcome the OG stars on stage! Yes, the K-pop group is set to host their first offline concert in Seoul in six years. In a recent fan meet, Taemin revealed that the band will perform live in June and now the agency has shared a statement regarding the same. Fans would be super happy to witness them.

Ticket details of the concert

SM Entertainment shared a statement that read, "SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION]" at Seoul's KSPO Dome on June 23, 24, and 25." This marks the band's sixth concert and the tickets will go on pre-sale for fan club members on June 5. For the general public, sales start on June 8. The June 25 concert will be streamed live on Naver's Beyond LIVE.

