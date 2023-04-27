Entertainment

BTS Suga kicks off his first world tour in NYC

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 12:02 pm 1 min read

BTS Suga started his world tour with a bang!

BTS Suga is one of the most followed artists in the world and now the rapper has kicked off his first solo world tour in New York City. He performed at Belmont Park and tweeted photos about the same. Recently, Suga aka Agust D released his new album titled D-Day. This tour is called SUGA | Agust D D-DAY TOUR.

Upcoming concerts of the global sensation

The rapper is set to perform at Newark, Rosemont, Los Angeles, and Oakland in the US. He will then return to Asia and perform in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and finally Seoul. Suga tweeted from the official handle of the boy band. He wrote, "Would you believe it if I said that today is the 'first' performance of my solo tour?"

