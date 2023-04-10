Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana announces 8-city US Tour in August

Ayushmann Khurrana announces 8-city US Tour in August

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 02:07 pm 1 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana's US Tour announced

Ayushmann Khurrana has emerged to be a star in his own right and has created his niche over the last decade. He has had several stepping stones in the industry and has been a part of several landmark films. He is also a prolific singer and has now announced an eight-city US Tour in August. His American fans will be eagerly waiting.

Touring cities and Khurrana's take on live concerts

Khurrana will be performing in eight cities—Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Washington DC, New Jersey, Atlanta, Orlando, and Chicago. Reportedly, he will perform in Toronto, Canada, too. Khurrana spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "Music has enabled me to connect with countless people and I constantly look forward to my live concerts because I get to experience this connection first-hand."

Curated list of Khurrana's songs

As we have been in love with the singer's voice, here's a curated list: Pani Da Rang, Vicky Donor (2012) Saddi Gali, Nautanki Saala! (2013) O Heeriye (2013) Mitti Di Khushboo (2014) Yahin Hoon Main (2015) Nazm Nazm, Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun (2018) Kinni Soni Hai, Feels Like Ishq (2021) Listen to them on all leading streaming platforms.