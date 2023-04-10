Entertainment

'Project K': Villains' look revealed from Prabhas-Deepika starrer

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 01:33 pm 1 min read

'Project K' new BTS video is out now

Nag Ashwin's Project K is one of those films which has been in the buzz for the longest time. This film promises a visual spectacle and a power-packed cast. The production house Vyjayanthi Movies revealed the second episode of the behind-the-scenes series of the film. This new episode is about "The Raiders"—the villains in the film. Fans are eagerly waiting for this biggie.

More about the upcoming film

The short video revolves around the process of chiseling out the Raiders's uniform. The cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani, among others. The BTS series is titled Skratch. The first episode was about reinventing the wheel—a must-use prop in the film. The story revolves around the fictional conflict of World War III. It will be a VFX-heavy film.

