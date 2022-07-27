Entertainment

#AllAboutFees: Tracing Prabhas's Himalayan growth through the years

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jul 27, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

Take a look at the pay graph of 'Rebel Star' Prabhas.

Prabhas is undeniably the "Rebel Star" of the industry. With his mega-blockbuster Baahubali franchise, the actor saw Himalayan growth and gained pan-Indian fame. Starting with Rs. 4 lakh as his first salary, the actor is now earning crores and has a huge line-up of projects in various stages of production. Let's see how Prabhas's pay graph has increased over time.

First salary His first movie salary was Rs. 4 lakh

Prabhas might be a promising actor who easily makes tens of crores from his projects. But the inception of his journey has a rather surprising start. During the promotion of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas revealed that he was not paid anything when his first film hit the big screens. However, after its release, he received a salary of Rs. 4 lakh.

Milestone First actor in Tollywood to charge Rs. 100cr

After seeing the glorious success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas reportedly started charging Rs. 100cr in 2020 and is reportedly the first Telugu industry actor to do so. The decision reportedly came after his film Saaho touched Rs. 500cr at the box office. Though it received mixed reviews and did not turn out to be a profitable venture, it gave him a huge hike.

Update Hike of remuneration for 'Spirit'

Prabhas has a huge list of films that are in different stages of production right now. One of them is Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Prabhas has charged Rs. 150cr as his remuneration for the upcoming film, as per reports. It will be a multilingual pan-India movie and will be made in a few Asian languages as well, apart from major Indian languages.

Net worth Jaw-dropping estimated net worth

Being a celebrity comes with a lavish lifestyle. And, Prabhas's net worth is estimated to be a whopping Rs. 215cr! He has a luxurious house situated in the prime locality of Hyderabad's Film Nagar. His garage is full of luxury cars, including a few from premium brands like Rolls-Royce and Jaguar. Each of these cars is estimated to have cost him around Rs. 1-2cr.