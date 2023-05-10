Entertainment

Doja Cat confirms new album title, 'First of All'

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 10:25 am 1 min read

Doja Cat announces her new album titled 'First of All'

Doja Cat stans, it's time for you to rise! Yes, the rapper has now officially announced her upcoming album titled First of All. There were speculations regarding the album name and several reports suggested other names, too. Now, she has confirmed it to clear all confusion. This will be her fourth album and it is set to be released in 2023.

Album to focus on her rap skills

The Kiss Me More singer took to Twitter and wrote, "its not called hEllMoUth either its called 'First of All' and yes I'm announcing the album title right now." Fans have gone gaga after the announcement. The new album will be different as it will focus on Cat's rap skills and less on the pop-inspired sound. Hope this turns out to be another banger!

