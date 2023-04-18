Entertainment

Rapper Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it quits: Reports

Rapper Honey Singh and Tina Thadani call it quits: Reports

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 18, 2023, 05:00 pm 1 min read

Has Honey Singh broken up?

Singer-rapper Honey Singh is known for his chart-busting numbers, controversial music, and his health issues. Earlier, rumors suggested that the Paani Paani singer was dating actor-model Tina Thadani. A new report suggests that the duo has broken up after being together for over a year. An industry insider confirmed the same. The duo has unfollowed each other on social media, too.

Thadani refused to speak about the breakup

As per Hindustan Times, the insider said that the breakup took place recently in April. The insider said, "While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal." Thadani refused to speak when asked about the same. The duo was dating after Singh and his then-wife Shalini Talwar got divorced. The duo is currently focusing on their respective careers.

Singh hinted about the breakup in a recent interview

Recently, Singh hinted about the breakup during an interview with Pinkvilla. The Dope Shope singer said, "Even now when I started new, I was in love at that time. And I made a whole album - romantic-dance-romance album but unfortunately, it didn't continue (the relationship) so I had to flip the album." None of them have released a statement yet.