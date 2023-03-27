Entertainment

BFI admits to systemic racism after Faisal A Qureshi's complaint

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 27, 2023, 06:20 pm 1 min read

BFI admitted to systemic racism, per reports

Systemic racism has been a prevalent thing across film industries and in the recent past, many have called out film bodies for the same. Recently, The British Film Institute, a big film funding body in Britain, admitted to filmmaker Faisal A Qureshi that systemic racism exists in response to his discrimination complaint. However, Qureshi is yet to receive a formal apology from the body.

No formal apology has been issued yet

BFI acknowledged the complaint but the case has been unresolved for more than two years. Recently, Qureshi spoke to Deadline and said that he is afraid that this fiasco might damage his career. However, the body assured him that this would not affect anything on the funding. Many filmmakers around the globe have spoken in support of the Four Lions producer.

