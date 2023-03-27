Entertainment

#AkankshaDubey suicide case: Singer-boyfriend Samar Singh accused of murder

Mar 27, 2023

Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's mother blamed singer, alleged boyfriend Samar Singh for Dubey's death

The news of Bhojpuri actor Akanksha Dubey's sudden demise on Sunday shocked the nation. The 25-year-old allegedly died by suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi. Just a day after her death, the actor's mother accused Bhojpuri singer Samar Singh and his brother Sanjay Singh of her daughter's murder. Through prima facia evidence, it seemed like a suicide, nonetheless, police are investigating the case.

Starlet's mother revealed Singh threatened to kill the actor

Per reports, the late actor's mother Madhu Dubey blamed the Bhojpuri singer and revealed that Singh had not paid the actor for the work she had done for more than three years. Sharing that the pending payment was in crores, Dubey further added that her daughter had told her over the phone that Singh, on March 21, had threatened to kill her.

Who is the Bhojpuri singer Singh?

Singh was reportedly in a relationship with Dubey, and the two have known each other for several years and subsequently collaborated on several projects and songs together. According to the allegation put forward by the mother, the alleged boyfriend tortured the actor and threatened to kill her, reportedly. Now, the family has pressed charges against Singh and his brother at the Sarnath Police Station.

Dubey appeared live on Instagram before her death

As per Aaj Tak reports, Dubey appeared live on Instagram hours before she allegedly took her life. A video is making rounds on social media in which the actor is seen wiping tears and covering her face in the live session. Reportedly, the actor suffered from depression in 2018 and had taken a professional break. She made a comeback only a few years ago.

A look at the actor's career

Prominently known in Bhojpuri cinema, the actor enjoyed immense fame due to her work and active social media presence. Dubey made her acting debut at the tender age of 17 with the film titled Meri Jung Mera Faisla (2019). Later, she appeared in movies like Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri) (2022), Veeron Ke Veer (2020), Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne Ki 2, and other projects.