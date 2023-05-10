Entertainment

'Adipurush' trailer creates viewership record, hits 1M likes in 24hrs

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 10, 2023, 10:23 am 3 min read

'Adipurush' trailer achieves milestone, recieves over 45M+ likes on Hindi trailer

The long-awaited trailer for Adipurush was finally released on Tuesday amid an overwhelmingly positive reception. The big-screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana—directed by Om Raut—has set a new record by becoming the most-liked Hindi language trailer, garnering 1M likes in just 24 hours. To note, last year's teaser for Adipurush received negative feedback, leading the filmmakers to delay the release to June 16.

Viewership records created by various versions of the 'Adipurursh' trailer

The Hindi version of the trailer is currently trending at the Number 1 position on YouTube with a whopping 1M likes and over 45M views. The Telugu version has clocked over 10M views along with 750K likes, while the Tamil version has raked in 2.9M views and 80K likes. The Kannada and Malayalam versions have received a record-breaking over 1.7M and 3M views, respectively.

Earlier, 'Adipurursh' teaser created an all-time viewership record

The teaser of Adipurush—released on October 5, 2022—met with mixed reactions from the fans. But despite that, it managed to create a record of the most-viewed Indian movie teaser of all time in the first 24 hours in a single language, according to Sacnilk. The Hindi language teaser scored a whopping 69M views, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi trailer, which scored 49.02M views.

The trailer revealed redefined VFX

The trailer, released on Tuesday, immediately distinguished itself from the earlier one, demonstrating significant improvement in the VFX—the primary reason why the release was delayed from January to June. While the earlier trailer looked work-in-progress, the latest clip released is much closer to what we expect from high-budget Indian films. With spectacular high-defined visuals and battle sequences, the trailer was met with positive reviews.

Have you checked out 'Adipurush's' trailer yet?

'Adipurush' trailer: Twitter reactions

As soon as the trailer was released, fans took to Twitter to share their first reactions. Hailing Prabhas's performance, fans called the trailer "mind-blowing." A user tweeted, "An EPIC being retold in an EPIC way! It's a must-watch first day, first show." Ashish Chanchlani, a digital content creator, took to Twitter and shared, "The trailer is a massive improvement over the teaser. Got goosebumps!"

All about 'Adipurush'

Adipurush is packed with a star-studded cast of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, and Sunny Singh among others. The film is reportedly made on a massive budget of Rs. 500cr, owing to its VFX/CGI costs. It was earlier slated to arrive on January 12, but was delayed after public backlash over its teaser, and will now hit theaters on June 16.