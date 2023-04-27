Entertainment

Meera Syal to be honored with BAFTA TV Fellowship

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 27, 2023, 05:16 pm 1 min read

BAFTA is one of the most prestigious awards in cinema and everything associated with the British Academy contains a great weightage. Actor Meera Syal is set to receive the prestigious BAFTA TV Fellowship at the upcoming TV Awards scheduled on May 14. Syal will spend a year working directly with the arts charity on talent programs, inclusion, and learning.

Actor's reaction to the announcement

The adept actor shared her excitement about the update and spoke to Deadline. She said, "I am particularly delighted that this year's award is twinned with opportunities to mentor and support participants in BAFTA's learning program." Syal is known for portrayals in BBC comedies like Goodness Gracious Me and The Kumars at No. 42. She also received a BAFTA nomination for the latter.

