Entertainment

Before 'PS II,' revisiting women of Mani Ratnam's 'PS I'

Before 'PS II,' revisiting women of Mani Ratnam's 'PS I'

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 27, 2023, 04:53 pm 2 min read

Before 'PS II,' revisit the women of 'PS I'

Mani Ratnam's sprawling, majestic, regal cinematic offering Ponniyin Selvan will be back with its second part on April 28, Friday. All the actors from PS I will be reprising their roles in this sequel. Before we lose ourselves in the immersive world of PS II, let's take a slight step back and revisit the strong, opinionated, fierce women of Ponniyin Selvan I. Spoilers ahead.

Nandini

Nandini is played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and she is a woman who harbors more secrets in her eyes than she lets on. Her enigmatic beauty, ability to think on her feet, and maneuver her way through adverse situations help her stand apart, and a fire of revenge constantly rages inside her. She's also the primary antagonist, and possibly Aditya Karikalan's (Vikram) sole weakness.

Kundavai

Another woman who refuses to be defined by any labels and isn't subservient to the men around her is Kundavai, portrayed by Trisha Krishnan. In addition to being a voice of reason for both her elder and younger brother, she is also a helping hand for her ailing father, and in the absence of her brothers, keeps her kingdom safe and intact.

Poonguzhali

Poonguzhali, essayed by Aishwarya Lekshmi, is a minor character in PS I but is expected to have more meat in the sequel. Not only is she an independent woman who amasses immense love for the ocean but she's also related to the mysterious old woman (Oomai Rani) we saw at the end of PS I. Oomai Rani is the guardian angel of Arunmozhi (Ravi).

Vaanathi

Like Nandini and Kundavai, Vaanathi, too, belongs to the royal family. She is shown as the Princess of Kodumbalur and is played by Sobhita Dhulipala. She has been described as "quick-witted" and "courteous" by the makers. She is expected to marry Arunmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan, the Prince of the Chola Empire, which also explains her strong friendship and constant companionship with Princess Kundavai.