MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 grand finale today: Details here

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 11, 2023, 06:43 pm 1 min read

MTV Splitsvilla Season 14 grand finale will take place today

MTV Splitsvilla is one of the longest-running reality television shows in India. The dating reality show is also one of the country's first homegrown original format shows. The grand finale of Splitsvilla Season 14 will premiere on Saturday on MTV and on Voot Premium. The new season saw a lot of changes, twists, and turns, and fans are rooting for their favorite couples.

Clash of power couples

The top three finalist couples are Hamid Barkzi, Soundous Moufakir, Justin D'Cruz, Sakshi Shrivas, Kashish Thakur, and Akashlina Chandra. The finale lineup consists of three ex-Roadies among which two of them won their respective seasons. Fans are eager to witness the ultimate clash of Barkzi and Thakur. The couples have performed several tasks and plotted against others in vote-outs to reach the finale.

New changes in the show

This season saw several changes. Arjun Bijlani replaced Rannvijay Singha as the co-host of Sunny Leone on the show. The viewers saw the internet sensation Uorfi Javed entering the villa as a wildcard contestant. Later, it was revealed that she is a mischief-maker this season and she has added many twists and turns to the show.

